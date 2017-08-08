In the clip, Sinéad opened up about living with mental illness, and disclosed that she is living in a Travelodge in New Jersey, while telling fans she hopes the video can be “somehow helpful” to other people who are suffering.

The video saw Sinead become very emotional as she explained that she does not have a very big support network, prompting many fans - including Annie - to respond positively online.

Posting on her official Facebook page, Annie writes: “I just watched this truly distressing call for help by Sinéad O’Connor, from a motel room in New Jersey, where she says there’s no one there to help her, with the exception of a psychiatrist and a doctor.

“I realise that Sinéad has some serious mental health issues, but she appears to be completely out on a limb and I’m concerned for her safety.

“Are there no close friends or family who could be with her to give her some loving support? It’s terrible to see her in such a vulnerable state.”

A number of fans have also taken to Twitter to share support for the star:

Sinead O'Connor, you are not your mental illness. Know that your illness does not make you crazy or attention seeking. You are not alone. — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) August 8, 2017

If you reading this, please know it is possible for complete strangers to care about you. I'm reaching.💌 — Terrance Leon Austin (@Terrance73) August 8, 2017

I really hope @SineadOconnorHQ gets the help she needs 🙏. — Rebekah Nicole Allen (@RebekahNicAllen) August 8, 2017

My heart goes out to Sinead O'Connor. Mental illness is awful. I hope she finds the help she needs. #oneofmillions — Nasty Cat Lady (@KrazyCatLadyNYC) August 8, 2017

So much love for Sinead O'Connor. Mental illness is so serious and scary, my heart's breaking for her. — clio (@crschurtz) August 8, 2017

So much of what Sinead O'Connor said in that video hit me hard. The stigma of mental illness is what kept me quiet for so long. — taylor (@taylormay234) August 8, 2017

While Sinéad spoke candidly about a number of the problems she is facing, the video message concluded with her stating her intention to come through the other side of her dark period.

She insisted: “I’m really sad and I shouldn’t be here and I know I’m just one of millions and that’s the only thing that keeps me going. I’m making this video because I am one of millions.

“You’ve got to take care of us ... We are doing our best like everybody else.

“Three fucking illnesses made me suicidal ... My whole life is revolving around just not dying.

“And I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living. I’m not doing this for me. I’m staying alive for the people that are doing this to me. If it was me, I’d be gone.”

Watch Sinéad’s full video below (contains sensitive content):