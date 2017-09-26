Having made a name for herself on the other side of the pond for over ten years, Cat Deeley is back on UK TV screens this week, fronting Sky 1′s brand new singing competition. Yep, we know what you’re thinking, but ‘Sing: Ultimate A Cappella’ twists the ‘X Factor’ and ‘Voice’ format by ditching all instruments and backing tracks, leaving just raw vocal talent up for scrutiny. But don’t just take our word for it, we sat down for a chat with Cat and she told us exactly why you should tune in.

1. It’s not like other TV singing shows (honest) “It’s a really interesting show and this is why I love it so much. A cappella seems to be massive here now. When I first starting talking about this show, I liked the idea on paper then I had loads of phone calls with producers and I was like ‘are you sure, are we going to find people?’ because I’ve seen ‘Pitch Perfect’ the movie and I was like ‘are you sure these people exist?’. But not only do they exist, but they are amazing.” 2. Cat’s hosting it “I definitely was nervous, you can’t help it. The UK is my home, my friends and my family are here. But on the first day on set, I was in the dressing room and there was definitely a moment where there was a little trepidation. But then the sound guy came along and it was the same sound guy that had done ‘SM:TV’. And then I walk out and it’s the same lighting guy and the same floor manager and the make-up artists… and all of a sudden we’re reminiscing and laughing our pants off about different things that happened. Then all of a sudden any nerves just go and it’s just excitement.”

3. She’s a BIG fan of the show “I like stuff that takes me out of my comfort zone a bit because I feel that’s when some of the best things happen. You’ve got to feel like you’re alive and you’re not just churning out the same stuff. I’m lucky because I love the fact that I get to go to work and do a job that I absolutely enjoy. I don’t feel like I’m working when I go to work. And I’m lucky that I get to choose projects that really interest me. I’m lucky to be at that point in my career.” 4. It has a different look and feel to other singing shows “It’s been shot a bit differently. We’ve got an amazing director who does loads of incredible music videos for people like The Weeknd and Mumford and Sons, so it’s got a different look to it as well. It’s not just another Saturday night shiny floor show. I think right from when people turn it on, it looks really different. It feels more like an event, like anything could happen.”

5. There’s a real mix of contestants “The diversity of these groups is absolutely incredible so you have really young uni students, you’ve got gospel singers from the church, we’ve got doo-wop girls, we’ve got barbershop boys we’ve got tattooed stay-at-hom dads, it’s a real mixture of people. Then you add to that the different genres of music and just becomes all-encompassing.” 6. The judges really know what they’re talking about “We’ve got judges who are experts in their field and have amazing reputations in the music business, because it’s so difficult otherwise to compare different groups who are so different. It’s almost like trying to compare apples and oranges. We we’re not talking about celebrity judges who are just going to give a fun soundbite.”

7. You’ll get to hear some famous singers like never before “We’ve got music guests who are going to come on and perform a cappella too, and it’s then that you realise just how difficult it is, because even artists who have been going for years and have tonnes of experience get slightly nervous. You know, there are no instruments to hide behind or backing tracks, so you have to be able to do it all on your own.” 8. There’s something for all the family “The whole family can sit on the couch and enjoy it because they’re performing tracks from David Bowie to Rihanna.” 9. It’s definitely NOT like ‘The X Factor’ “I think all these shows are cyclical. If you look at ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ that’s basically ‘Opportunity Knocks’. But I like the fact that ‘Sing’ is about these groups. It’s not about celebrities or celebrity judge soundbites. It’s literally people’s talent, no music, no backing tracks, no nothing. The difference with our show is that you kind of want to be there. It’s lovely to watch shiny floor entertainment shows on your couch with your takeaway, but when you watch this show, I feel like I want to be there in the theatre because you can’t believe what these people can do with their voices.” ‘Sing: Ultimate A Cappella’ airs on Friday 6 October at 9pm, only on Sky 1 and NOW TV.