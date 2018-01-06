A Sinn Fein MP has apologised for posting a video showing him with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Barry McElduff insisted the post was not meant as a reference to the republican murders of 10 Protestant workmen in 1976, the Press Association reported.

Kingsmill, a well-known brand of bread in Northern Ireland, shares a name with the south Armagh village that witnessed one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles.

Gunmen stopped a van carrying textile workers on their way home, identified the Protestant occupants, lined them up at the side of the road and shot them. Only one of the 11 men gunned down survived the attack.