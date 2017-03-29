Architects Designed A Skyscraper That Hangs From An Orbiting Asteroid

That’s the logic behind a bonkers new concept for a floating building suspended from vast rocks within our orbit.

Why build skyscrapers from the ground up when you can hang them off asteroids and fly them around the Earth?

Sadly, the design has a few shortcomings. Firstly, people who want to leave the building would have to parachute down to Earth.

And secondly, it would require a hugely ambitious mission to capture the asteroid and place it in Earth’s orbit.

If such a trick could be pulled off, the asteroid’s orbit would let it travel between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres each day, Science Alert reports.

“The ground trace for this pendulum tower would be a figure eight, where the tower would move at its slowest speed at the top and bottom of the figure eight, allowing the possibility for the towers occupants to interface with the planet’s surface at these points,” Clouds Architecture Office says.

“The proposed orbit is calibrated so the slowest part of the towers trajectory occurs over New York City.”