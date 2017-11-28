PA Archive/PA Images

Britain’s small towns have the lowest social mobility of anywhere in the UK, a new ‘league table’ has revealed. The independent Social Mobility Commission’s (SMC) annual State of the Nation report found a stark “postcode lottery” determined the chances of poor children across the country succeeding in life. The study lays bare a startling geographical divide, with London and its surrounding areas pulling away from the rest of the country, while many other areas suffering both economically and socially. The SMC, led by former Labour Cabinet minister Alan Milburn, calls on the Government to increase the proportion of spending on those parts of the country that most need it, amid claims that the north is underfunded by £6 billion a year compared to London. A critical factor in the performance of the best areas is the number and quality of teachers available. London has gone from having the worst schools in England to having the best, thanks to links between schools and more fast-tracked teachers. In contrast, a secondary teacher in the most deprived areas is 70 per cent more likely to leave.

The 'postcode lottery' of social mobility: not a simple north-south, rich-poor divide.

The annual report includes a Social Mobility Index, which ranks all 324 local authorities in England in terms of their social mobility prospects for someone from a disadvantaged background. Using a range of 16 indicators, from early years through to working lives, it maps the nation’s social mobility best and worst areas. Bottom of the league of 324 areas are West Somerset, Newark in Nottinghamshire, Corby in the East Midlands and Carlisle in the North West of England. Derby, Ashfield, Blackpool and North East Lincolnshire also delivered poor outcomes for disadvantaged children.

Top of the league are London boroughs, from the wealthy Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea to poorer Tower Hamlets and Hackney and Islington. In each of them, the capital’s high quality schooling has made a huge difference in the ability of children on free school meals to get the grades needed to get into university and well-paid jobs.

The research found that London is improving its social mobility, while rural, coastal and former industrial areas are getting worse. The study follows a new Centre for Towns think tank report earlier this month that showed a huge generational shift from small towns to cities. Towns have lost nearly a million young people, while gaining more pensioners than elsewhere. The new State of the Nation report, published on Tuesday, debunks the idea of a simple north-south divide or a rich-poor divide on life chances for the most disadvantaged. The index found that the worst-performing areas for social mobility were no longer inner city areas and instead remote rural or coastal areas and former industrial areas, especially in the Midlands.

How all London's boroughs -rich and poor - are ahead of the England average.

Youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds who live there face far higher barriers than those who grow up in cities and their surrounding areas. Some 51 per cent of London children on free school meals achieve A* to C in English and maths GCSE, compared to an average of 36 per cent in all other English regions. In Westminster, 63 per cent get good English and maths GCSEs, but in the Isle of Wight only 27 per cent do. Kensington and Chelsea, which has been heavily criticised for its response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, comes second in the league table, mainly because every child on free school meals in the borough attends a good or outstanding school. Together with its high rates of skilled work, the educational impact offsets its “very poor performance on our housing indicators”, the Commission concluded. Some 50 per cent of disadvantaged youngsters in Kensington and Chelsea make it to university, but in Hastings, Barnsley and Eastbourne, the university participation rate for this group falls to just 10 per cent

PA Wire/PA Images Grenfell Tower in Kensington and Chelsea.

In their working lives, people in small towns face lower rates of pay, fewer top jobs and travel-to-work times nearly four times those of other urban residents. While richer areas tend to outperform deprived areas in the Index, a number of places buck the trend. Some of the most deprived areas in England - including most London boroughs like Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham - have impressive social mobility indices for education. In contrast, some wealthy areas – such as West Berkshire, Cotswold and Crawley - are amongst the worst for offering good education, employment opportunities and affordable housing to their most disadvantaged residents.

