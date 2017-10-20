Men who smoke and perform oral sex with five or more partners have the highest risk of developing a type of head and neck cancer triggered by the human papilloma virus (HPV), according to a new study.

While this might sound quite alarming, researchers did reassure that just 0.7% of men will develop HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer in their lifetimes.

Oropharyngeal cancer starts inside the part of the throat directly behind the nose. Symptoms include a painless swelling or lump in the neck followed by a sore throat or tongue, earache, difficulty swallowing, changes in your voice, bad breath or unexplained weight loss.

Practicing safe oral sex is extremely important as HPV has been linked to other health problems. According to the NHS, around 25% of mouth and 35% of throat cancers are HPV-related and, most of the time, the types of HPV found in the mouth are sexually transmitted. Meanwhile a report from 2015 warned that oral sex could overtake smoking to become the leading cause of mouth cancer.