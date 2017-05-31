Bartenders Reveal The Smoothest Pick Up Lines They've Ever Heard

Here’s what they had to say...

Bar staff have been sharing the best pick up lines they’ve overheard while working, while some even shared the phrases they’ve used themselves.

Thankfully, bartenders of Reddit are here to give us all a lesson in the art of pulling.

When it comes to chatting people up, there’s a very fine line between being oh-so-smooth and requiring a one way ticket to Cringe Central.

Guy: “Hey, looks like you dropped something!”

Girl: “Really? What?”

Guy: “Your standards, hi I’m Mike.”

Girl laughed so hard she spilled her drink and he bought her a new one.

- MajorMustard

“Come on, lets go back to my place, I’ll make you a quesadilla.”

This girl had been swatting guys away like flies all night but that one worked out.

- king_of_chardonnay

I was working at a decent bar downtown and one of my attractive female co-workers sat down to have a drink. About 20 minutes later, a guy sat down fairly close to her (even though the bar was fairly empty) and ordered a gin and soda.

He would sit and glance over at my friend until she would look at him and he’d turn away without saying anything. This happened about three or four times until she finally asked, “can I help you?”

The guy looked her dead in the eye, smiled charmingly, reached into his glass, took out an ice cube, placed it on the bar, then smashed it into pieces with his glass.

He then said: “Now that I’ve broken the ice, can I buy you a drink?”

I’ve never seen her laugh so hard.

- IngloriousBass

Me: “Hi what can I get you?”

Her: “Two pints of lager and a shot of you.”

Cheesy but made me laugh.

- Alternate-thinking

“Do you want the best sex of your life tonight?”

“No.”

“Then I’m the guy for you.”

- mcfaddes222

Buzzed gentleman extends hand to slightly more buzzed woman and asks: “Will you hold this while I step outside?”

They come back after sharing a cigarette. Pay the tab, take a cab together.

- AnxiousTester

Guy walked up to a girl at the bar, goes: “Hi my name is Ben*, and I’m going to buy you drinks until you find me attractive.”

Girl smiled and laughed and he asked what she would like to drink.

She looked him over (he was already very attractive), turned to me and said: “In that case, I’ll have a water.”

- xray_anonymous

A regular would start a conversation with a girl, wait for the second laugh out of her and then drop the magic...

“When I text you goodnight later, what phone number should I use?”

Cue the third laugh and him getting her number. Every. Time.

- e3kb0m63r

I worked at a beach bar. I watched a young guy walk up to a smoking hot, tanned, female lifeguard and say, “Help I can’t breathe.”

She was legitimately concerned and asked him what was wrong.

He said: “Looking at you takes my breath away.”

She was pissed for a second then began to laugh. They talked for a little then exchanged numbers.

- Jesus_Shaves_

I once saw a girl go up to a fellow in a goth club and ask him if he washed his clothes in Windex. He was supposed to say ‘no’ so she could say: “That’s weird, ‘cause I sure can see myself in your pants!” Trouble was, he was wearing patent leather pants, and excitedly answered, “Yes! Aren’t they shiny?” Her line was ruined, but they left together anyway. - Meggarea Guy asks a girl if she would like his number. She said, ‘no’. He was persistent and finally he grabbed a 20 dollar bill, wrote his number on it, then gave it to her asking, “how about now?” She took it. They’re married with kids now. - Mandalf_the_Ghey I work in a bar. This is the opposite of a smooth pick up line, but it still worked. I overheard a guy mess up asking a girl out once by asking her if she “wanted to go eat a movie sometime?”. Her response was: “Sure! I always watch what I eat.” I laughed and there was merriment and a good time was had by all....

- theworriedgypsy