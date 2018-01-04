Children in Britain today are growing up on social media. Whilst most sites require users to be over the age of 13 to join, research suggests that three quarters of 10-12 year olds have social media accounts. This means that as parents, teachers and other adults responsible for their wellbeing, we need to consider what role social media is playing in shaping young people’s sense of self.

My new report ‘Life in ‘Likes’’ published today, uses focus groups of children aged 8-12 to explore the different ways children interact with different social media platforms such as Roblox, Instagram, Snapchat and Whatsapp. This report reveals many children are approaching a ‘cliff edge’ as they transition from primary to secondary school, with social media becoming much more important in their lives but causing them greater anxiety.

The study suggests some children are becoming almost addicted to ‘likes’ as a form of social validation to make them happy and that many are increasingly anxious about their online image and ‘keeping up appearances’. By following celebrities and social media bloggers, children are constantly bombarded with images about they ‘should look like’ or what possessions they should own, whether that is trainers, make-up or technology: “If you don’t have designer and expensive things people will make fun of you” said one of the 11-year-old children we spoke to for the report.

Given that many adults have spoken about the social anxiety that comes with using social media, it’s no surprise that these feelings are mirrored in children and young people. As children spend increasing amounts of time online as they grow older, there is a growing pressure to be constantly tuned in, with feelings of inferiority or social insecurity generated as a result. For many starting secondary school that pressure becomes an avalanche from new peers they are keen to impress, all with smartphones and social media accounts. It can be a very public way of growing up.