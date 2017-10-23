Social Mobility Commission: Vast Majority Of Public Would Support Ban On Unpaid Internships

An overwhelming majority of the British public would support a ban on unpaid internships, according to the Social Mobility Commission.

A new poll of nearly 5,000 people shows 72% would back a change in the law preventing companies from exploiting unpaid interns – with 42% “strongly supporting” a ban.

The survey also reveals 80% of people want to see a clampdown on nepotism - with businesses being made to openly advertise internships and work experience opportunities, rather than organise them through informal networks.

Its results have been released ahead of a second reading of a private members’ bill in the House of Lords this week, which proposes a ban on unpaid work experience or internships lasting more than four weeks.