Revealed: 150,000 Social Rent Homes Gone Since Tories Came To Power

Tory-led cuts have seen more than 150,000 homes for social rent disappear in the last five year, new analysis has revealed.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has calculated the number of homes available to rent by those on lower incomes has dropped by almost four percent since 2012.

CIH predicts that a further 79,000 will be lost by 2020 as it warned of the “urgent need” for more support for the social housing sector.

The coalition government cut the money available for social homes in 2010, with resources diverted into ‘affordable rent’ schemes.

Labour said the analysis “lays bare the haemorrhage of low-cost housing” since the Tories came to power.

Chartered Institute of Housing chief executive Terrie Alafat said: “For many people on lower incomes, the only truly affordable option is social rent.

“It is simply unacceptable that we are losing so many of our most affordable homes at a time when more and more people are in need.”

She added: “The Prime Minister is absolutely right to make housing a priority, and some of the things the government is doing will help.

“But government investment is still heavily skewed towards the private market. Our analysis shows that 79 per cent of the housing budget up to 2020/21 is directed towards private housing, with just 21 per cent going to affordable housing.

“Rebalancing this budget, so that more money is spent on affordable homes, could make a big difference.”