If there’s one technology that clearly dominated over any other last year it was the mass-adoption of 4K displays. From 4K TVs to the unveiling of the world’s first 4K video games consoles like the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One S this high-resolution technology is clearly the future of the big screen. It is also, apparently, the future of the small screen too as incredibly Sony has just unveiled the world’s first 4K HDR display on a smartphone.

Now you might wonder how realistic it is that the human eye can actually notice the difference between a 2K and a 4K display when the screen is less than 6-inches big. Well regardless of your conclusion, Sony has clearly decided that when it coms to screens you really can’t have enough pixels. While the company actually unveiled the first 4K smartphone with the Z5, what makes the XZ Premium special is that it’s the first phone to support HDR which means you’ll be able to exclusively watch Amazon Prime 4K HDR shows and films on Sony’s new smartphone.

It’s not just the screen that has been given a major upgrade. The XZ Premium is also one of the first smartphones to feature a super slow-motion camera. The XZ’s MotionEye camera is able to record at a staggering 960fps. To put that into perspective the iPhone 7 is only able to record slow-motion footage at a maximum of 240fps.