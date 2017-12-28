Police searching for a 21-year-old university student who went missing in the early hours of Boxing Day say they are “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

Sophie Smith left her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, at around 3am, without her mobile phone. Her distraught mother Lynn Shaw wrote on Facebook: “Sophie you are my world, why didn’t I protect you? Please come home, please just walk through the door.”

Norfolk Police appealed for help to find her as their search entered its third day on Thursday. Police helicopters, lifeboats and fire crews have also joined the search.