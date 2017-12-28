All Sections
    Sophie Smith: Search For University Student Who Went Missing On Boxing Day

    She was wearing just shorts and a vest when she disappeared.

    28/12/2017 08:49 GMT | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Police searching for a 21-year-old university student who went missing in the early hours of Boxing Day say they are “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

    Sophie Smith left her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, at around 3am, without her mobile phone. Her distraught mother Lynn Shaw wrote on Facebook: “Sophie you are my world, why didn’t I protect you? Please come home, please just walk through the door.” 

    Norfolk Police appealed for help to find her as their search entered its third day on Thursday. Police helicopters, lifeboats and fire crews have also joined the search. 

    SWNS
    Sophie Smith has not been seen since Boxing Day 
    Facebook
    The biomedicine student is thought to have been wearing just shorts and a vest when she went missing 

    A spokesman said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 21-year-old girl from Gorleston.

    “Sophie Smith went missing around 3am on Boxing Day (26 December 2017) from her address in Avondale Road in the town.”

    Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Sophie or knows of her current whereabouts.

    Police and volunteer search teams from Sulsar are completing a five-mile radius search around her family home. 

    Facebook
    Sophie Smith pictured with her mother Lynn Shaw 

    She is described as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

    It is believed she was wearing a dark coloured vest top and light coloured shorts.

    The University of East Anglia, where Sophie is a biomedicine student, said in a statement:

    “All our thoughts are with Sophie, her family and her friends. Our paramount concern is for Sophie’s safety and welfare and we would urge anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101.”

