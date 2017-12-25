Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 68.

Menzies-Urich, the widow of actor Robert Urich, had been recently diagnosed with cancer, according to her son Ryan Urich.

Urich said his mother died on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her children and family members.