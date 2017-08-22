Spanish Swimmer Sacrifices Glory To Honour Barcelona Terror Attack Victims

A Spanish swimmer sacrificed his own chance at glory to hold a moving tribute to the 15 people who lost their lives in the Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks last week.

Fernando Alvarez was poised to take part in the 200 metre breaststroke final in the FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest, but stayed on the racing block when the buzzer went.

Alvarez, a swimmer with the Cadiz swimming club, told El Espanol he had requested the event hold an official minute’s silence, but was rebuffed.