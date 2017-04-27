Just when you thought it was all systems go on the Spice Girls reunion again, GEM have hit another bump in the road.

News of such a show was first reported when the trio announced they would be reforming last year.

But The Sun has now claimed it will not happen as Sporty and Posh felt it will “damage the Spice Girls brand”.

A source told the paper: “Unfortunately, that won’t be happening now. Neither Victoria nor Mel C were on board with the idea and faced with an ‘us and them’ situation, it was dropped.”

Nine months after the girls first announced they would be doing something to celebrate their 20th anniversary, nothing has yet materialised - bar a leaked demo of a track called ‘Song For Her’.

After Geri announced her pregnancy, it had been thought she’d pulled out of the reunion, casting it in doubt.

However, earlier this month, a report claimed plans were back on, following Mel B’s split from husband Stephen Belafonte.