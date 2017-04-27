Just when you thought it was all systems go on the Spice Girls reunion again, GEM have hit another bump in the road.
Victoria Beckham and Mel C have reportedly blocked Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B from launching a TV talent show to find their replacements.
News of such a show was first reported when the trio announced they would be reforming last year.
But The Sun has now claimed it will not happen as Sporty and Posh felt it will “damage the Spice Girls brand”.
A source told the paper: “Unfortunately, that won’t be happening now. Neither Victoria nor Mel C were on board with the idea and faced with an ‘us and them’ situation, it was dropped.”
Nine months after the girls first announced they would be doing something to celebrate their 20th anniversary, nothing has yet materialised - bar a leaked demo of a track called ‘Song For Her’.
After Geri announced her pregnancy, it had been thought she’d pulled out of the reunion, casting it in doubt.
However, earlier this month, a report claimed plans were back on, following Mel B’s split from husband Stephen Belafonte.
Last year, Victoria admitted she wished her former bandmates well “as a new group”, but claimed it would be “a bit sad” if they were to sing old Spice Girls songs on tour.
She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: “They should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.”
It was later claimed she was ready to take legal action to stop the new-look trio from performing their biggest hits.