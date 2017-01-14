Whatever class of reunion the Spice Girls were planning for this year has been called off, according to reports.

The girl group announced last year on the 20th anniversary of their debut single, ‘Wannabe’ - through the medium of a really ropey YouTube video - that they’d be staging some sort of celebration in 2017.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images ﻿Geri Horner

According to The Sun, Geri made the decision to call off the reunion plans shortly after discovering she was pregnant with her second child.

Jon Furniss via Getty Images The three remaining Spice Girls members

It was thought that the remaining trio - nicknamed Spice Girls GEM - had been planning a string of live performances, while a demo of an original song ‘Song For Her’ leaked online at the tail end of last year.

Earlier this week, Mel B told Closer magazine: “We have written new material and I have a studio at my house in LA. As soon as Emma and Geri get their schedules sorted they will be over in LA and we can start working on new music.

“Nothing's set in stone yet. We're just working towards getting something organised this year, so there's nothing to talk about yet."

