Whatever class of reunion the Spice Girls were planning for this year has been called off, according to reports.
The girl group announced last year on the 20th anniversary of their debut single, ‘Wannabe’ - through the medium of a really ropey YouTube video - that they’d be staging some sort of celebration in 2017.
And while we already knew that Victoria Beckham and Melanie C had both turned down the offer to take part, Geri Horner has reportedly now thrown the whole thing off-kilter by backing out herself.
According to The Sun, Geri made the decision to call off the reunion plans shortly after discovering she was pregnant with her second child.
An insider told the newspaper: “Geri's priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she's needs to concentrate on more personal matters.
"What they needed was one main boss-style figure to pull the strings otherwise they would be constantly in limbo."
It was thought that the remaining trio - nicknamed Spice Girls GEM - had been planning a string of live performances, while a demo of an original song ‘Song For Her’ leaked online at the tail end of last year.
Earlier this week, Mel B told Closer magazine: “We have written new material and I have a studio at my house in LA. As soon as Emma and Geri get their schedules sorted they will be over in LA and we can start working on new music.
“Nothing's set in stone yet. We're just working towards getting something organised this year, so there's nothing to talk about yet."