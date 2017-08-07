Sports Direct has faced yet another row over how its staff area treated after issuing a notice which appeared to ban staff in one of its Welsh branches from speaking their own language.

A sign appeared in the Bangor Sports Direct store telling staff members that “it has come to our attention that some members of staff are speaking to each other in languages other than English whilst carrying out their duty”.

It continued: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind staff that they must speak in English at all times while they are at work, in order that they can be understood by all members of staff; this includes any personal conversations that may be taking place during work time.”