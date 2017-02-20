’SS-GB’ debuted last night, with the BBC’s brand new wartime thriller boasting a pretty stellar cast in its big-budget adaptation of Len Deighton’s bestselling novel.
Led by stars Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth, the line-up includes lots of familiar faces... let us help you out a little...
Sam Riley
Plays: Douglas Archer
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Control’ as Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, ‘Brighton rock’ as Pinkie, and film ‘Maleficent’.
Kate Bosworth
Plays: Barbara Barga
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘The Horse Whisperer’, ‘Blue Crush’, ‘Wonderland’, ‘Beyond the Sea’, ‘Superman Returns’, ‘Straw Dogs’, ‘Still Alice’
Lars Eidinger
Plays: Dr Oskar Huth
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’, ‘Personal Shopper’ (with Kristen Stewart), forthcoming ‘Matilda’
Rainer Bock
Plays: Fritz Kellermann
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘War Horse’, ‘The Book Thief’, ‘A Most Wanted Man’
James Cosmo
Plays: Harry Woods
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Highlander’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Troy’, ‘Trainspotting’. TV series include ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. Oh, and the most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Maeve Darmody
Plays: Sylvia Manning
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘And Then There Were None’, ‘Ripper Street’, ‘Marcella’
Jason Flemyng
Plays: George Mayhew
Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, ‘Snatch’, ‘Rob Roy’, ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. Also ‘The Missing’ Series 1
Aneurin Barnard
Plays: PC Jimmy Dunn
Where you’ve seen that face before: Films ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Ironclad’. TV includes ‘Cilla’, ‘The White Queen’ and last year’s ‘War and Peace’
Catch up with ‘SS-GB’ on BBCiPlayer. It continues next Sunday.