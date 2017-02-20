All Sections
    'SS-GB' Cast: From Sam Riley To Kate Bosworth, Where You've Seen These Familiar Faces Before

    Pretty impressive line-up.

    ’SS-GB’ debuted last night, with the BBC’s brand new wartime thriller boasting a pretty stellar cast in its big-budget adaptation of Len Deighton’s bestselling novel. 

    Led by stars Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth, the line-up includes lots of familiar faces... let us help you out a little... 

    Sam Riley

    BBC

    Plays: Douglas Archer
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Control’ as Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, ‘Brighton rock’ as Pinkie, and film ‘Maleficent’. 

     

    Kate Bosworth

    BBC

    Plays: Barbara Barga
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘The Horse Whisperer’, ‘Blue Crush’, ‘Wonderland’, ‘Beyond the Sea’, ‘Superman Returns’, ‘Straw Dogs’, ‘Still Alice’

     

    Lars Eidinger

    BBC

    Plays: Dr Oskar Huth
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’, ‘Personal Shopper’ (with Kristen Stewart), forthcoming ‘Matilda’

     

    Rainer Bock

    BBC

    Plays: Fritz Kellermann
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘War Horse’, ‘The Book Thief’, ‘A Most Wanted Man’

     

    James Cosmo

    BBC

    Plays: Harry Woods
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Highlander’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Troy’, ‘Trainspotting’. TV series include ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. Oh, and the most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. 

     

    Maeve Darmody

    BBC

    Plays: Sylvia Manning
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘And Then There Were None’, ‘Ripper Street’, ‘Marcella’

     

    Jason Flemyng

    BBC

    Plays: George Mayhew
    Where you’ve seen that face before: ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, ‘Snatch’, ‘Rob Roy’, ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. Also ‘The Missing’ Series 1

     

    Aneurin Barnard

    BBC

    Plays: PC Jimmy Dunn
    Where you’ve seen that face before: Films ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Ironclad’. TV includes ‘Cilla’, ‘The White Queen’ and last year’s ‘War and Peace’

    Catch up with ‘SS-GB’ on BBCiPlayer. It continues next Sunday. 

