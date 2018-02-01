Stacey Solomon Says She Held Back On Her Music Career After Proposition From Producer

While Joe and Olly are both still working as vocalists, Stacey is now best known as a TV personality, which she says was her choice having been put off being in the music industry by a producer.

Stacey Solomon has revealed she intentionally took herself out of the music game after an inappropriate proposition from a producer.

She told her ‘Loose Women’ co-presenters: “I remember going out to a different country to work on a record and hopefully distribute it and in that country.

“And meeting somebody who was really big – a music producer – who could help me distribute it and get on board and would make a huge difference.

“That person asked if I wanted some alone time with him at dinner, so we should get to know each other more.

“At first I just laughed it off but then I realised it was a real invitation of ‘if you come with me, then maybe I can help you’.”

Stacey concluded: “At that point I was like okay, I am going to go home and definitely not further my career in this...

“I don’t judge anyone for doing the opposite to what I did, it just seems to be happening everywhere… ultimately those people in power shouldn’t be putting women in that position in the first place. That is where the fault lies.”

Since joining the ‘Loose Women’ team in 2016, Stacey has been known for her candid approach to discussion topics, previously opening up about her personal experiences of domestic abuse and body image, among other serious issues.

‘Loose Women’ airs every weekday from 12.30pm on ITV.