    10/10/2017 08:54 BST | Updated 10/10/2017 09:08 BST

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Film, Hinting At Dark Future For Rey

    Will she succumb to the dark side of the Force?

    The countdown to the release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is officially on, after the release of the first full-length trailer. 

    Fans of the sci-fi franchise have been waiting with bated breath to catch a proper first look at the eighth instalment, which is set for release in December.

    And if the two minute preview is anything to go by, they are in for a treat. 

    Disney
    Luke Skywalker is scared by Rey's powers

    The trailer shows Luke Skywalker’s full return to the Star Wars universe, having only had a cameo role in the closing minutes of 2015′s ‘The Force Awakens’. 

    Rey (Daisy Ridley) is seen trying to coax him away from his remote island of Ahch-To, where she also begins to learn about her own powers - something which Luke (Mark Hamil) becomes increasingly worried about.  

    Disney
    Will Rey succumb to the dark side?

    Chillingly, the end of the trailer sees her seemingly reaching out to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to learn more about the Force, as she contemplates the role she plays in the on-going battle between the Resistance and the First Order. 

    Could Rey succumb to the dark side of the Force, just like Leia and Han Solo’s son did?

    Disney
    Carrie Fisher makes her final appearance as General Leia 

    It also offers a heartbreaking look at Carrie Fisher’s final outing as General Leia, having just finished shooting the role prior to her death last Christmas.

    At one point, Kylo Ren seems to have a flash of humanity towards his mother, appearing to hesitate in his decision to have her destroyed. 

    Disney
    Does Kylo Ren have a conscience after all?

    Sadly though, there is no hint at a potential romance between Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), after fans shipped the pair, having spotted a spark between them in ‘The Force Awakens’. 

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is slated for release in the UK on 14 December. 

