*WARNING!* Contains mild ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers. Do not read on if you do not want to know...
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has been hailed as the best film in the franchise, according to some who have been lucky enough to already see it.
The film received its US premiere in LA on Sunday (9 Decemeber), and while the first set of reviews are still firmly under embargo, some have shared an early verdict on Twitter - and it’s good news for fans.
It has been branded “jaw-dropping”, “beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising” and “a grand slam home run”, with claims it “a major step forward” for the series.
Another also said it has “so much emotional payoff, decades in the making”, planting clues for what is to come when it hits cinemas on Thursday:
The trailer has already given a few hints at the action, with speculation Rey (Daisy Ridley) could turn to the dark side, as she begins to learn about her powers after finding Luke on the remote island of Ahch-To.
Chillingly, the end of the trailer sees her seemingly reaching out to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to learn more about the Force, as she contemplates the role she plays in the on-going battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
Mark Hamill, who makes a full return as Luke following a cameo appearance in 2015′s ‘The Force Awakens’, has also steered fans away from the theory Luke will be The Last Jedi’s villain.