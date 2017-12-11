*WARNING!* Contains mild ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers. Do not read on if you do not want to know...

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has been hailed as the best film in the franchise, according to some who have been lucky enough to already see it.

The film received its US premiere in LA on Sunday (9 Decemeber), and while the first set of reviews are still firmly under embargo, some have shared an early verdict on Twitter - and it’s good news for fans.

It has been branded “jaw-dropping”, “beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising” and “a grand slam home run”, with claims it “a major step forward” for the series.

Another also said it has “so much emotional payoff, decades in the making”, planting clues for what is to come when it hits cinemas on Thursday: