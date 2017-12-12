'Star Wars' Newcomer Kelly Marie Tran Claims 'Last Jedi' Role May Not Change Her Life

You may not know who Kelly Marie Tran is yet, but you’re about to hear a lot more of her thanks to her breakthrough role in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.
However, despite now being part of one of the biggest franchises in cinema history, the actress has claimed she doesn’t see her life changing to become a huge name like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.
The pair became overnight stars when they landed roles in 2015′s ’The Force Awakens, and when asked for what advice they had given her about dealing with sudden fame, Kelly Marie told HuffPost UK at the European premiere: “John and Daisy are both the most supportive, amazing humans I’ve met in this whole experience.
“I don’t know if it’s true that my life is actually going to change. Only because I went on a run earlier today and no-one knew who I was. It was great.
“So I feel like I’m going to be Hannah Montana forever and have this double life where I make movies, but then go to the grocery store by myself. So we’ll see. I’ll have to let you know.”
Kelly Marie, who is playing Rose Tico - a member of the Resistance who works in maintenance - in ‘The Last Jedi’, also admitted it still hasn’t sunk in that she is a part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe.
“I’m still realising it right now. Honestly, I am,” she said. “The last two years of my life have been a cumulation of a million impossible moments and this night is the same thing. I’m still trying to believe I’m in it.”
Turning her attention to Episode XI, Kelly added of her hopes for the film: “I’m hoping to continue the tradition of doing something groundbreaking in every movie.
“From its inception, ‘Star Wars’ has never been afraid to take risks and that’s one of the reasons why people love it.”
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ opens in UK cinemas from midnight on Thursday 14 December.
