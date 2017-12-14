’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hasn’t even been out for a day yet, but already social media has turned into a minefield of spoilers many people are having trouble navigating.

After ‘Episode VIII’ hit cinemas late on Wednesday night (13 December), spoilers began swirling online, leaving those who haven’t seen it yet exposed to them.

Many have been finding this challenge harder than taking on the Death Star trench run, sharing their frustrations in typical ‘Star Wars’ fashion: