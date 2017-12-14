’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hasn’t even been out for a day yet, but already social media has turned into a minefield of spoilers many people are having trouble navigating.
After ‘Episode VIII’ hit cinemas late on Wednesday night (13 December), spoilers began swirling online, leaving those who haven’t seen it yet exposed to them.
Many have been finding this challenge harder than taking on the Death Star trench run, sharing their frustrations in typical ‘Star Wars’ fashion:
If you are someone who is also struggling with all the spoilers out there, you can see our top tips on how to avoid them here.
The film has opened to largely positive reviews from critics, amassing four or five star ratings.
HuffPost’s Charlie Lindlar branded it a “must-watch”, adding: “Whereas its predecessor was criticised by some for seeming too safe and by-the-book, ‘The Last Jedi’ dares to be much bolder and more surprising, asking us to look twice at the rules and teachings we believe about the Jedi and both the light and dark sides of the Force, as well as challenging us whether our heroes are really who they seem.”
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is in cinemas now.