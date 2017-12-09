Heartbreaking footage has emerged of an emaciated polar bear in Canada’s Arctic.

The video, captured by conservation group Sea Legacy on Baffin Island, was shared by photographer Paul Nicklen.

The animal can be seen struggling to walk and foraging in vain in a metal drum for food.

He explained: “This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death.

“When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner.

“There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear.