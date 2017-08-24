Stephanie Davis has shared a shoutout to single parents saying they’re not recognised enough by others in society.

The mum to six-month-old Caben-Albi wanted to share her appreciation after experiencing the ups and downs of being a single mother.

“Some days I amaze myself and other days I put the laundry in the oven,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday 23 August.

“Or milk in the cupboard and cereal in the fridge.”