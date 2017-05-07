Police are reportedly investigating comments made by Stephen Fry on a TV show after a viewer complained that they were blasphemous.

Officers in the Republic of Ireland are understood to be looking into whether the British comedian committed an offence under the Defamation Act.

It comes after the 59-year-old spoke about God during an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE in February 2015.

According to the Irish Independent, officers have contacted the man who made the report and a full investigation is now due to be carried out.