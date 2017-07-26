Steve Rotheram: New Ferry Gas Blast Has Become A Forgotten Disaster

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Victims of a gas blast which destroyed dozens of homes and businesses have been “completely forgotten” by the government, according Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram. Residents in New Ferry ,Wirral, were woken on March 25 by a huge explosion which left 33 people injured - two of them seriously - reduced several buildings to rubble and left homes uninhabitable. Many have been unable to return to even collect their possessions because their houses have been deemed too unsafe to enter - but the government this week told Merseyside council chiefs they will not be offered any central financial help to rebuild the area. Local residents have so far raised £20,000 alone by setting up their own charity, New Beginnings. Their total has been match-funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, headed by mayor and former Walton MP Steve Rotheram.

“The government has completely turned its back on this area and its residents,” he told HuffPost UK. “We’ve been told the situation does not meet some arbitrary threshold in terms of receiving financial assistance from the government and it’s clearly a case of the system controlling what happens rather than the right outcome being facilitated. “We have genuinely got a ‘Computer Says No’ situation going on, and it is unacceptable. “New Beginnings have managed to raise £20,000, which was have matched. If the government put in the same amount, it won’t be anywhere near enough to mitigate the huge damage the area has seen, but it would at least be a token gesture to show that they are not disregarding what has happened completely. “This has become a forgotten disaster - and we do not use the term disaster lightly in this area.”

