Specialist search officers from Merseyside Police are examining an area of land on the Wirral as part of an investigation in to the disappearance of a 23-year-old man more than 20 years ago. Steven Preston, who lived in Heath Road, Bebington, with his mother, was reported missing on 23rd September 1992 and he hasn’t been seen since. New information has recently been received by Merseyside Police which claims that Steven may have been killed and buried on land in the Eastham area of the Wirral.

Merseyside Police Steven Preston was last seen in September 1992

Superintendent Ian Hassall, said: “Steven was last seen by his mum, Isobel, on 18th September 1992, he waved from his bedroom window to her when she left for work at 08:45am. Isobel said there had been no arguments and Steven had left home without his jacket or prescription for medication he was on. “Steven was reported as missing to the police and his mum was also in contact with Missing Persons organisation (which is now known as Missing People). “Inquiries were made by officers at the time, but Steven was never found.”

Merseyside Police Police are working on a tip that he may have been killed and buried on a patch of land near to junction 5 of the M53 motorway

Superintendent Hassall, continued: “Today [Monday] a painstaking search is being carried out following information recently obtained by detectives, which suggest that Steven may have been murdered and buried in a specific area of land near to junction 5 of the M53 motorway. This work is being undertaken in a bid to find out what happened to Steven. “Steven’s sister Jane, is aware of the information that has been received and is aware that we are conducting this search. Jane is still anxious to find out what happened to her brother after all these years.