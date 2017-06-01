13 Signs You Are Totally Still In Love With Your Ex

You may have technically broken up months (or even years) ago, but that doesn’t mean your heart necessarily got the memo.

Anyone who is still pining for an ex-partner knows the feeling - each day brings a new rollercoaster of emotions, meaning you’re never quite sure what to expect.

And if you’re confused about whether you’re over it, or still desperately in love, you might want to double check if any of these ring a bell.

1. You are unable to look at anything without being reminded of them.