Stock Images Of Bipolar Disorder Prove We Need Better Illustrations Of Mental Illness In Media

A poet has pointed out how damaging stock photos of bipolar disorder in the media can be, with some so outrageous, they’re almost laughable.

In a Twitter thread that’s gone viral, Chrysanthemum Tran shared a series of images, pointing out that many of them are just “really silly”.

Stock images are photos usually posed by models and are often used by newspapers and magazines alongside articles. Their use, therefore, shapes the public consciousness and opinion.

In response to the thread, a leading charity told HuffPost UK such images can “feed into unhelpful misconceptions and stereotypes” around mental illness.