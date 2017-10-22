Storm Brian Causes Flooding And Travel Disruption In UK And Ireland

Storm Brian has caused flooding and travel disruption in parts of the UK and Ireland. Video on social media showed an East Lancashire town flooding after heavy rainfall and high winds.

In Ireland, Limerick city appears to be one of the areas worst-hit, with the River Shannon having overflowed. In Galway city, temporary flood defences erected close to the Spanish Arch landmark proved effective, though the waters came close to reaching some properties. There have been reports of flooding on roads in other south and west coastal areas.

About 10,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, energy chiefs have said. While the vast amount are still dealing with the impact of ex-hurricane Ophelia, ESB Networks said some of those cut off were affected by Storm Brian. “ESB Networks is acutely aware of the tremendous difficulties and frustrations of communities in areas that remain without power,” the company said.

PA Wire/PA Images Flooding in Kinvara, County Galway

Many popular visitor locations, such as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, have been closed to the public on Saturday due to the weather warnings. “Do not visit, it is unsafe and extremely dangerous,” said a warning on the venue’s website. Racing at the Fairyhouse track in Co Meath has been postponed. Less than a week after ex-hurricane Ophelia battered the country, resulting in three deaths, Storm Brian brought high winds and large Atlantic waves through Friday night and into Saturday. The weather warnings are not quite as dire as those ahead of ex-hurricane Ophelia, when Met Eireann issued a red alert for the entire Irish Republic on Monday.

We've had recent gusts above 100km/h in Cork, Kerry, Clare & Galway.

Latest warnings for #StormBrian herehttps://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/iapFUhLxNv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 21, 2017

However, an orange wind warning, the second highest, has been issued for southern and western coastal areas, spanning counties Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford. Gusts of up to 130 km/h (80mph) are forecast. Meanwhile in the UK, winds of 78mph were recorded in Capel Curig and Aberdaron, north Wales, with 84mph recorded on the Isle of Wight, the BBC reported.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England

Ben Lukey, national flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: “Environment Agency teams are on the ground, checking defences and taking precautionary action to close tidal gates and put up temporary barriers. We’re working with the Met Office and local authorities and are ready to respond as necessary. “We urge people to stay safe along the coast and warn against putting yourself in unnecessary danger by taking ‘storm selfies’ or driving through flood water – just 30cm is enough to move your car.” At midday on Sunday, flood warnings remained in place in many areas.

Met Office The Met Office issued a number of flood warnings and alerts

Some trains were cancelled and services subjected to speed limits, which caused delays. British Airways cancelled 20 flights into and out of Heathrow, the Independent reported.

We're sorry to say that the 21:30 #PODublin to #POLiverpool has been cancelled due to Storm Brian. — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) October 21, 2017