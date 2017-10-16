Summary: Storm Ophelia has claimed the lives of three people so far

A man and a woman were killed in two separate incidents when trees fell on cars

Another man died in a chainsaw accident while trying to remove a fallen tree

Red alert issued for Republic of Ireland

Amber warnings issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland, England and Wales

230,000 homes left without power

Schools set to remain closed across Ireland and Northern Ireland tomorrow after shutting today

Schools in Wales also sent pupils home as a ‘precautionary measure’

The death count of Storm Ophelia - one of the most serious storms to hit the British Isles in decades - has risen to three as the Republic of Ireland is thrashed by destructive winds and heavy downpours.

Two men and a woman were killed in three separate incidents across the country, Gardaí police said.

While one man died this afternoon when a tree fell onto a car in Ravensdale, a woman in her 50s was killed in a similar incident when driving close to the village of Aglish in Waterford at around 11.40am.

Another man a man in his 30s died in a chainsaw accident in County Tipperary while trying to remove a tree downed by the high winds, officers confirmed.

The fatalities came as the Met Office warned that the conditions represent a “danger to life” in Ireland, with winds reaching up to 191km/hour at Fastnet Rock near County Cork earlier today.

While coastal defences were completely breached in some areas, armed forces were dispatched to bolster other flood defences.