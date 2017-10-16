A number of people have been criticised for swimming in the sea during Storm Ophelia, despite repeated warnings not to.
Ireland has borne the brunt of the storm, downgraded from a hurricane, with winds of up to 118mph recorded.
But while most people sheltered indoors, some bright sparks decided Monday was the day to take a dip.
One woman was caught on Sky News trying to enter the sea at Salthill, Galway:
Dave and Steve Flynn, restaurant owners who go by “The Happy Pear”, took down a picture from Instagram of their dip at Greystones, Wicklow, after facing criticism.
The Irish Coast Guard also said it had to rescue some kite surfers who got into difficulty:
The Coast Guard has repeatedly warned people to stay away from the coast as Ophelia whips strong waves up.
Two people have died so far due to the storm.
A man in his 30s died in a chainsaw accident after trying to remove a down tree in Cahir, Co Tipperary, police said.
A woman in her 50s was driving close to the village of Aglish in Waterford when she was killed when a tree fell on her car at about 11.40am.
Gardaí Police said that a female passenger, in her mid 70s, was injured and taken to hospital with “non life-threatening injuries”. Emergency services are still at scene.
Police have warned road users not to go outside following reports that trees have been uprooted due to high winds.