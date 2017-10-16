A number of people have been criticised for swimming in the sea during Storm Ophelia, despite repeated warnings not to. Ireland has borne the brunt of the storm, downgraded from a hurricane, with winds of up to 118mph recorded.

PA Wire/PA Images People take selfies in waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare

But while most people sheltered indoors, some bright sparks decided Monday was the day to take a dip. One woman was caught on Sky News trying to enter the sea at Salthill, Galway:

Dave and Steve Flynn, restaurant owners who go by “The Happy Pear”, took down a picture from Instagram of their dip at Greystones, Wicklow, after facing criticism. The Irish Coast Guard also said it had to rescue some kite surfers who got into difficulty:

CG, RNLI & R116 were tasked today to kite surfers in difficulty off Louth. We advise the public to stay away from the coast during #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/HkjNWQeBcR — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 16, 2017

The Coast Guard has repeatedly warned people to stay away from the coast as Ophelia whips strong waves up. Two people have died so far due to the storm. A man in his 30s died in a chainsaw accident after trying to remove a down tree in Cahir, Co Tipperary, police said. A woman in her 50s was driving close to the village of Aglish in Waterford when she was killed when a tree fell on her car at about 11.40am.

PA Wire/PA Images People battle the waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare on the West Coast of Ireland