    • NEWS
    16/10/2017 15:58 BST

    Storm Ophelia Didn't Put Some People Off Trying To Go For A Swim

    This is not a good idea.

    A number of people have been criticised for swimming in the sea during Storm Ophelia, despite repeated warnings not to.

    Ireland has borne the brunt of the storm, downgraded from a hurricane, with winds of up to 118mph recorded.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    People take selfies in waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare

    But while most people sheltered indoors, some bright sparks decided Monday was the day to take a dip.

    One woman was caught on Sky News trying to enter the sea at Salthill, Galway:

    Dave and Steve Flynn, restaurant owners who go by “The Happy Pear”, took down a picture from Instagram of their dip at Greystones, Wicklow, after facing criticism.

    The Irish Coast Guard also said it had to rescue some kite surfers who got into difficulty:

    The Coast Guard has repeatedly warned people to stay away from the coast as Ophelia whips strong waves up.

    Two people have died so far due to the storm.

    A man in his 30s died in a chainsaw accident after trying to remove a down tree in Cahir, Co Tipperary, police said.

    A woman in her 50s was driving close to the village of Aglish in Waterford when she was killed when a tree fell on her car at about 11.40am.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    People battle the waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare on the West Coast of Ireland

    Gardaí Police said that a female passenger, in her mid 70s, was injured and taken to hospital with “non life-threatening injuries”.  Emergency services are still at scene.

    Police have warned road users not to go outside following reports that trees have been uprooted due to high winds.

