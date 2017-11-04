We know, we know, ‘Stranger Things 2’ is only a week old but the world spins quickly and before you know it, we’ll be midway through 2018, with more all-new episodes of the Netflix show about to drop. In the past week, we’ve watched (and rewatched) all of the latest installments which means there’s only one thing left to do. Yup, it’s time to start thinking about what might happen in the third series.

Creators the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that it’s coming, so here are all the questions that will need answering... Will we see Eleven’s sister again? Episode seven, ‘The Lost Sister’, didn’t quite fit in with the rest of the series. While the writers needed to take Eleven out of Hawkins so that she could return and, ultimately, save everyone in the end, this episode-long shift of focus felt a little clunky. Given how divise the episode has been, we wouldn’t be too shocked if the Duffer Brothers just pretended this whole thing hadn’t happened. But as Eleven’s sister, Kali, remains somewhere out there with her group of bandits and misfits, it has cleared a path for potential future storylines.

And what about the other children used by the lab? Eleven is (obviously…) number 11 and Kali was branded ‘008’, so - assuming the scientists worked in numerical order - there are potentially at least nine other children that they experimented on. Are they still alive? And if so, will Eleven use her powers to find them, as she did her ‘sister’? Could Eleven’s mother ever be saved? It was heartbreaking to watch Millie Bobby-Brown’s character discover the truth about what happened to her mum, finding her suffering from mental and physical health issues after receiving electro-shock treatment from the lab, in order to make her forget about her daughter. She remains at her home, which begs the question of whether there’s any way she could be saved? Surely Eleven wouldn’t be able to resist visiting her again… #JusticeForBob?

Yeah, he made a lot Dad jokes, called his car “the Bobmobile” and listened to too much Kenny Rogers, but in the end, we really grew to love Sean Astin’s character. If he’s good enough for Joyce Byers, he’s good enough for us - and let’s not forget that Bob played a pretty pivotal role in figuring out where Chief Hopper was when he got lost in the Upside Down, before then coming to the rescue again when the demodogs took over the lab. Quite frankly, to call him ‘the new Barb’ would probably be an undersell, but just as fans of Nancy’s best pal demanded justice for her after season one, we’re hoping for some sort of event to commemorate for Bob’s untimely demise. At least name the Radio Shack after him. What about the two romance storylines? Lucas Sinclair and Mike Wheeler both had their first kisses, with newbie Max Hargrove and Eleven respectively, during the finale’s Snow Ball dance scene so this will obviously need addressing in future episodes. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that there’ll be another time skip for the next series though, so it’s unlikely that we’ll get to see the immediate aftermath of the romantic encounters. What’s next for Hopper and Eleven?

Not all of the new relationships in ‘Stranger Things 2’ were romances and the pairing of Hopper and Eleven brought us so much joy, but it was tinged with sadness given that Hopper’s daughter, Sarah, died years ago. Seeing him dote on Eleven and attempt to teach her about the world was heart-breakingly beautiful and when they patched up their differences to close the gate to the Upside Down, we were literally cheering on the sofa. For season three, we’d love to see their bond get even stronger so please guys, no arguing this time. We seriously can’t take it. And Steve and Dustin?

