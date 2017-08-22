This 'Stranger Things' Bar Will Have You Drunk Dancing Like A Demogorgon

Hold onto your hats because a bar called The Upside Down has cropped up in Chicago.

The ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up is one massive ode to the hit Netflix series with 80s-themed decor and Eggo waffle cocktails (Eleven would be proud). There’s even furniture hanging upside down from the ceiling.

The establishment, located in Logan Square, Chicago, was created by Emporium Popups which creates rotating bar, music and shop experiences.

It will remain open until the end of September - so you best get a wiggle on if you’re looking to visit.

Here are just some of the things you can expect to find...

There’s a very appropriate sign, welcoming punters to Hawkins.