    • LIFESTYLE
    22/08/2017 17:42 BST

    This 'Stranger Things' Bar Will Have You Drunk Dancing Like A Demogorgon

    *Orders five Eggo cocktails* 😍

    Hold onto your hats because a bar called The Upside Down has cropped up in Chicago.

    The ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up is one massive ode to the hit Netflix series with 80s-themed decor and Eggo waffle cocktails (Eleven would be proud). There’s even furniture hanging upside down from the ceiling.

    The establishment, located in Logan Square, Chicago, was created by Emporium Popups which creates rotating bar, music and shop experiences.

    It will remain open until the end of September - so you best get a wiggle on if you’re looking to visit.

    Here are just some of the things you can expect to find...

    There’s a very appropriate sign, welcoming punters to Hawkins. 

    It has those funky fairy lights so you can receive messages from the Upside Down.

    There’s also a host of specialty cocktails including Eleven’s Eggos and a Mouthbreather...

    And Barb shots, of course.

    There’s a tribute to Castle Byers, the makeshift fort made by Will in the forest near his home.

    There’s also some rather amazing artwork...

    And upside down furniture hanging from the ceiling.

    Basically, it’s amazing and well worth the flight to Chicago.

    See you there. 

