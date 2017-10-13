‘Stranger Things’ will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks and Netflix have revealed a final trailer.

After the opening scene, which sees Eleven going to receive supplies, including an Eggo - presumably left by Hooper - the clip teases events which will play out, as the four central boys and their families try to get back to normal.

The second series - officially going by the title ‘Stranger Things 2’ - is back just in time for Halloween, which is when the story also starts, as Will Byers sees “a sort of shadow”.

Can we also just take a second to appreciate the seriously amazing score which accompanies this clip?

Netflix’s official summary of the series gives little away, simply stating: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab.

“Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

‘Stranger Things 2’ arrives on Netflix on Friday 27 October. Take a look at the trailer above…