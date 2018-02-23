Michael Gove Hints At Plastic Straw Ban Post-Brexit

Plastic straws could soon be banned in Britain, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has hinted.

It is estimated the UK uses 8.5 billion straws a year, according to the Marine Conservation Society, and plasticstraws are one of the top 10 items found in beach clean-ups.

When asked whether he might outlaw plastic straws after Britain leaves the EU, Michael Gove told a podcast interview with the Daily Telegraph: “Watch this space.”

While maintaining a balanced approach would be needed, he said: “If it is bad, then banning it is a good thing.”

The Environment Secretary said putting a ban in place would be easier post-Brexit due to EU laws.

Gove is among dozens of senior Tories trying to cut down on their plastic use for Lent, with the Environment Secretary recently photographed clutching a disposable coffee cup.

Last month, he said an “overwhelming majority” of plastic straws “end up in landfill or clogging up our rivers and oceans.”

Writing in the Evening Standard, he said: “As a symbol of society’s damaging addiction to single-use plastics and our throwaway culture, straws are hard to beat. If they did not exist, there would be scant reason to invent them.”

It comes as figures from the House of Commons Commission showed the number of straws purchased by Parliament has doubled in the last three years - from 6,000 in 2014/15 to 12,250 in 2016/17 - with SNP MP David Linden describing the increase as “pretty alarming”.

Recently, high-profile nature documentary Blue Planet II has highlighted the damage plastic pollution is doing to the world’s oceans and their wildlife.

The BBC One show helped drive awareness of the issue of marine plastic pollution, with companies, organisations and politicians increasingly taking action to tackle the problem.