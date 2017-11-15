‘Strictly Come Dancing’ heads to Blackpool this week for their annual set of special episodes, and now the songs and dances the contestants will be performing to have been revealed. And it seems viewers are in for a treat, as there’s songs from Little Mix, Eurythmics and a Spice Girls megamix.

Phil Noble / Reuters The show will come from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Alexandra Burke and partner Gorka Marquez will be hoping to top the leaderboard again after their show-stopping Argentine Tango last week, as they take on a Quickstep to ‘The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re In The Money)’ from ‘42nd Street’. Meanwhile, the current bookies’ favourite Debbie McGee and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice will be performing a Samba to Spice Girls hits ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Presenting our Blackpool routines! Which songs ROCK and which dances do you think will TOWER above the rest? https://t.co/OUzqLWfsiC 🍭🗼 pic.twitter.com/kANKeKFIMF — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 14, 2017

Take a look at the full list below: Gemma and Aljaz dance the American Smooth to ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark

Mollie and AJ will perform the Charleston to ‘Wings’ by Little Mix

Susan and Kevin Paso Doble to Scott & Fran’s Paso Doble from ‘Strictly Ballroom’

Davood and Nadiya will also Paso Doble to ‘Live And Let Die’ by Paul McCartney and Wings

Joe and Katya dance the Salsa to ‘Ride On Time’ by Black Box

Jonnie and Oti will Tango to ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Eurythmics

Alexandra and Gorka will Quickstep to ‘The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re In The Money)’ from ‘42nd Street’

Debbie and Giovanni perform the Samba to Spice Girls Medley (‘Wannabe’ / ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’) Last week saw Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke just miss out on a place at Blackpool, when they were voted off by the judges, following a dance-off with Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse. Ruth’s ‘Loose Women’ co-host Coleen Nolan later slammed the show’s judges for “cruel” and “out of order” comments they made to her. “I didn’t think a lot of them were constructive criticism, I just thought some of them, especially Bruno’s, came across as nasty,” she said. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.