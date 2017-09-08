'Strictly Come Dancing' Bosses Blast The Sun After They Reveal Celeb Pairing Before Launch Show

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have hit out at The Sun, after the newspaper prematurely revealed one of the celebrity-pro dancer pairings.

The 15 new contestants actually found out who their partners for the new series will be earlier this week, during taping of this year’s launch show on Tuesday (5 September).

As the show is not due to air until the weekend, the press had been under strict instructions not to reveal the results ahead of transmission.

BBC The 'Strictly Come Dancing' class of 2017

However, that didn’t seem to stop The Sun running a piece on one of the pairings on Friday (8 September).

The BBC have now responded to the story, issuing a statement to say they are “disappointed” in the paper.

“We are disappointed that The Sun broke the ‘Strictly’ embargo regarding celebrity pairings,” they said.

“It spoils it for everyone involved especially viewers looking forward to watching the show on Saturday night.”

The episode will not only pair up the dancers and contestants, but it will also mark the debut of new judge Shirley Ballas, who has taken over from Len Goodman as Head Judge on the show.

It has also been confirmed there will also be an emotional tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last month at the age of 89.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow said: “This will include a heartfelt performance from our ‘Strictly’ professional dancers.

"We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of 'Strictly Come Dancing'." 'Strictly Come Dancing' launches on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.

