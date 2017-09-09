This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pairings have officially been revealed, after Saturday’s (9 September) special launch show.
The new batch of celebrity contestants finally discovered who they will be dancing with, as the glammed up for the first episode of the BBC ballroom’s 15th series.
The pairings are as follows:
- Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara
- Brian Conley & Amy Dowden
- Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova
- Joe McFadden & Katya Jones
- Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse
- Reverend Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell
- Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton
- Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez
- Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole
- Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev
- Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice
- Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec
- Mollie King & AJ Pritchard
- Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke
- Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton
For the second year, both Neil Jones and Chloe Hewitt are the only professional dancers to be left without a partner.
The pairs now have two weeks to train and perfect their first routine, ahead of the first live show on Saturday 23 September.
The launch episode also featured a special tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Bruce Forsyth, following his death last month.
The professional dancers performed a moving routine in honour of the legendary entertainer, which had host Tess Daly in tears.
As you can see, some of the pairings were way off the ones we predicted earlier this week.
