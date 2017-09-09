This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pairings have officially been revealed, after Saturday’s (9 September) special launch show.

The new batch of celebrity contestants finally discovered who they will be dancing with, as the glammed up for the first episode of the BBC ballroom’s 15th series.

The pairings are as follows:

For the second year, both Neil Jones and Chloe Hewitt are the only professional dancers to be left without a partner.

The pairs now have two weeks to train and perfect their first routine, ahead of the first live show on Saturday 23 September.

The launch episode also featured a special tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Bruce Forsyth, following his death last month.

