Reigning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion Ore Oduba has hit out at the press’s “shameful” treatment of Alexandra Burke. The BBC sports presenter felt like he “had to say something” in the week that Alexandra admitted the negative press she has received has been affecting her mentally.

Posting a statement on Twitter, Ore wrote: “I genuinely cannot believe some of the articles, comments and messages I’ve read, targeting certain members of this year’s cast. It’s hurtful and to be honest it’s shameful. “How can a show that is unique in how it spreads joy, brings people together and celebrates a beautiful art produce so much bile and vitriol towards anyone?”

He continued: “Strictly has always had the power to spark a national conversation. I love that. It’s a programme so dear to so many hearts. “But that ownership doesn’t entitle us to abuse it or forget that every week people are giving their all for our entertainment and that there are real emotions at stake. “Even a positive force of nature like Strictly can’t protect against all of the ugliness that’s being thrown around. In the end it takes its toll on the whole team, not just a few people. “Let’s not spoil it for anyone, or everyone,” he added. “I’m writing as a Strictly fan, but I know how – especially at this stage – it should be the experience of a lifetime. So enjoy it!! “Strictly has the best, most supportive fans around. Let’s keep it that way. Keep dancing.”

Ore’s sentiments were echoed by the show’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who retweeted him and added her own message. She wrote: “Beautifully said Ore. To all out there Be kind , caring , and loving this Christmas season. It costs nothing to be nice.”

Alexandra has faced many accusations of diva behaviour, a feud with co-star Debbie McGee, fall outs with her dance partner Gorka Marquez and furious backstage meltdowns in recent weeks. The former ‘X Factor’ winner penned written an open letter to The Sun’s showbiz editor, Dan Wootton to address these “lies” she claims the newspaper has printed about her during her. BLOG: It’s Time To Stop This Media Campaign Against Strictly’s Alexandra Burke And Show Her The Support She Really Deserves “I’m finding it very hard to read all of the lies that you have published about me,” she wrote. “I’ve tried my best just to be strong and brush it all off but mentally it’s taking its toll. “It hurts so much to read another fake story when all I want to do is enjoy this journey on Strictly. Please spread love… life is just too short for all of this.” The star has found herself in the bottom two twice in the last two weeks of the competition, and will be going head-to-head with Mollie King, Joe McFadden and Debbie McGee in Saturday’s semi final in a bid to win a place in next week’s final. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.