Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Brendan Cole has attempted to downplay his feud with Shirley Ballas

Appearing on Thursday’s (16 November) edition of ‘Lorraine’, he said: ″[A newspaper] reported that I was hurling abuse over the balcony and I wasn’t. “If someone is undermarked we all go, ‘Undermarked! Undermarked!’ “I haven’t seen Shirley backstage,” he insisted, before turning to the camera to address her directly, joking: “If I see you backstage I’m going to ignore you on principle!” However, Brendan, who was one of the contenders to replace former Head Judge Len Goodman prior to Shirley’s appointment, couldn’t resist a dig at the ballroom expert. Speaking about Shirley’s treatment of him and Charlotte, he said: “I don’t necessarily like what she was doing to us and our little journey on ‘Strictly’, [but] the BBC are loving her and the fans are loving her - some are hating her...”

PA Wire/PA Images Brendan was in line for Shirley's job on 'Strictly'

Brendan also revealed why he tends to fight back when the judges give negative feedback, following a particularly tense clash with Shirley during one of the live shows. He said: “I tend to be more argumentative than the rest of the pros,” he said. “The rest will be [in the dressing rooms yelling] left, right and centre, but I don’t control myself for the change room I have to do it live on air. “I’m a nice person - my wife will tell you. I don’t hold back and morally I’m big on doing the right thing at the right time and I had to stick up for Charlotte from Shirley.”

BBC Brendan partnered Charlotte Hawkins on this year's show

Hailing Charlotte as one of his favourite partners he’s had during his 14 years on the show, Brendan added: “She had so much to give, and I think the judges were critical of her even though she didn’t have the background of dance. ″[It would have been] great if they cut her some slack. I really wanted her to experience a bit more of ‘Strictly’, but the judges didn’t like it.” Since being eliminated from ‘Strictly’, Brendan has done nothing to halt speculation he may not return to the show next year, after he made a particularly poignant speech when he was voted off this series. He recently said on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “Every year I have this argument with myself in my head. “Do I want to do another series? I love the show - I love being on it, I love the people who take part in it. I said at the time, I’m going to miss this, as in going into the studio with Charlotte. “I said on air, this is one of the best series I’ve ever had. So am I coming back next year, am I not? That depends if the BBC want me and what I’m doing at the time.” ‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV, while ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.