Over 13 million people tuned in to see Joe McFadden win ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Saturday (17 December) night.
The final of the 2017 competition attracted huge audiences for BBC One, as Joe took on Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.
According to overnight ratings, the BBC ballroom show averaged 11.6m viewers for its 150 minute special, which saw the finalists all perform three dances each in a bid to lift the Glitterball Trophy.
A whopping peak of 13.6m turned in as the winner was announced at 8.55pm.
The average figure is expected to rise even further when official figures are released later this month.
This series of ‘Strictly’ has proven to be a massive success for the BBC, pulling in its highest ratings since it began in 2004.
Joe and partner Katya Jones’s win came despite the fact Alexandra and partner Gorka Marquez actually topped the leader board on the night, with 119 points out of 120, compared to Joe’s 118.
After they performed their final dance, Head Judge Shirley Ballas told Joe: “You’ve done things that I never, ever thought you’d be able to do. You have truly turned into a magnificent dancer.”
While this series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be over, there’s still a festive helping of the show to enjoy, airing on Christmas Day at 6.30pm on BBC One.