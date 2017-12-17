Over 13 million people tuned in to see Joe McFadden win ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Saturday (17 December) night.

The final of the 2017 competition attracted huge audiences for BBC One, as Joe took on Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.

According to overnight ratings, the BBC ballroom show averaged 11.6m viewers for its 150 minute special, which saw the finalists all perform three dances each in a bid to lift the Glitterball Trophy.