All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/12/2017 11:51 GMT

    'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017 Final Attracts Huge Ratings For BBC One

    A lot of people tuned in to see Joe McFadden win.

    Over 13 million people tuned in to see Joe McFadden win ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Saturday (17 December) night. 

    The final of the 2017 competition attracted huge audiences for BBC One, as Joe took on Alexandra BurkeDebbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.

    According to overnight ratings, the BBC ballroom show averaged 11.6m viewers for its 150 minute special, which saw the finalists all perform three dances each in a bid to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

    BBC
    Joe McFadden and Katya Jones were crowned winners of 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017

    A whopping peak of 13.6m turned in as the winner was announced at 8.55pm. 

    The average figure is expected to rise even further when official figures are released later this month. 

    This series of ‘Strictly’ has proven to be a massive success for the BBC, pulling in its highest ratings since it began in 2004.

    Joe and partner Katya Jones’s win came despite the fact Alexandra and partner Gorka Marquez actually topped the leader board on the night, with 119 points out of 120, compared to Joe’s 118. 

    After they performed their final dance, Head Judge Shirley Ballas told Joe: “You’ve done things that I never, ever thought you’d be able to do. You have truly turned into a magnificent dancer.”

    While this series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be over, there’s still a festive helping of the show to enjoy, airing on Christmas Day at 6.30pm on BBC One.

    'Strictly Come Dancing': All The Winners
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityStrictly Come Dancingjoe mcfadden

    Conversations