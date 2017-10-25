The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Halloween Special is always the undoubted highlight of every series, and this year looks set to be no different. That’s because the full list of songs and dances the contestants will be performing to have been revealed, and it is another cracking bunch.

BBC

Not only will Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez be dancing a Tango to certified pop banger ‘Maneater’ by Nelly Furtado (which surely has got 10s written all over it), Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will be doing a Paso Doble to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. Yes, that does mean the ‘Strictly’ band will be covering Nirvana. Here’s the full list of what to expect: Davood and Nadiya perform the Rumba to ‘Wicked Game’ by Chris Isaak

Debbie and Giovanni will Charleston to ‘Frankie’ by Sister Sledge

Gemma and Aljaz dance the Jive to ‘Ever Fallen In Love’ by The Buzzcocks

Joe and Katya perform the Foxtrot to ‘Trouble’ by Coldplay

Jonnie and Oti dance the Cha Cha to ‘Troublemaker’ by Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida

Mollie and AJ will also dance the Cha Cha to ’Better The Devil You Know″ by Kylie Minogue

Ruth and Anton perform a Quickstep to the ‘Bewitched’ Theme Song

Simon and Karen will Viennese Waltz to ‘Delilah’ by Tom Jones

Susan and Kevin perform a Foxtrot to ‘Killer Queen’ by Queen

Alexandra and Gorka perform the Tango to ‘Maneater’ by Nelly Furtado

Aston and Janette will Paso Doble to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will be hoping to replicate the success of last week, which saw them top the leaderboard with their emotional Rumba. The Halloween Special will also see the return of Bruno Tonioli to the panel, after he missed last week’s shows due to prior work commitments. Although, we are sad that this means we won’t get to see Craig Revel Horwood’s epic impression of his co-star again. Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Special airs on Saturday (28 October) at 6.35pm on BBC One.