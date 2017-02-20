The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ curse has seemingly struck again, as professional dancer Joanne Clifton has split from her boyfriend.
The star reportedly called time on her relationship with Joseph Edward-Bader, just weeks after she won the last series of ‘Strictly’ with partner Ore Oduba in December.
Joanne met Joseph, who is the grandson of the late Ronnie Corbett, after they starred in the musical ‘Norma Jeane’ together last year, and were said to be planning a future together.
A source told The Sun: “The relationship broke down and everyone’s a bit in shock. She’s taken it really badly and is struggling at the moment.
“They were inseparable ever since they started dating last June and continued their relationship throughout Strictly.
“It’s a real shame because Jo was really happy – especially after beating her brother Kevin in this year’s final.”
The reason behind their split is not currently known, but The Sun has claimed no third party is involved.
News of their break-up comes just days after Joanne posted an anti-Valentine’s meme on Twitter, indicating she was not in the mood to celebrate. However, she later deleted it.
Joseph shared a similar message on Instagram, writing: “Fuck your love... #vday.”
Joanne is busy throwing herself into work, currently appearing as the lead in the touring production of ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’.
The role meant she was forced to miss the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ tour, despite her partner Ore’s involvement.
Instead, he was paired with Joanne’s sister-in-law Karen Clifton, who danced with Will Young during last year’s series.