Mollie King and AJ Pritchard have faced on-going speculation they are dating during their time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but their co-stars have dropped the biggest hint yet the rumours could be true. Their fellow celebrities and pro dancers awkwardly chanted for them to kiss live on air during Saturday’s (25 November) show.

BBC The 'Strictly' contestants tried to force Mollie and AJ into a kiss

The pair had just impressed the judges with their Quickstep routine to a reworked version of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’, which picked up 31 points, when their co-stars called for them to celebrate in a romantic way. Mollie and AJ didn’t bow to pressure though, with The Saturdays singer joking they would “all like it” if they did. The group later did the same chant to Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton, but the comedian wasted no time in locking lips with her partner.

Mollie recently insisted she is single, saying there was “always going to be rumours on ‘Strictly’”, but later declined to answer whether she would accept an offer from AJ if he asked her out. “I can’t tell you that! I have to see if he does! Who knows?” she told Metro. Elsewhere on Saturday’s show, Alexandra Burke fell from the top of the leaderboard after last week’s Blackpool special, when her Rumba to Beyoncé‘s ‘Halo’ divided opinion among the judges. However, she still scored 32 points and also picked up a further seven points during the show’s first ever Paso Doblethon, which saw all the couples take to the floor at the same time in a bid to pick up extra marks.

Gemma Atkinson also had a tough week when her Samba scored just 25 points but that was still four points above Susan, whose American Smooth to ‘Beyond The Sea’ landed her at the bottom of the leaderboard. Find out who is next to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.