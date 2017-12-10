Alexandra Burke may have had a tough week, but it ended with the best night of her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ journey on Saturday (9 December). The former ‘X Factor’ winner scored a perfect 40 for one of her routines on the live show, marking only the second time maximum points have been awarded this series. Alexandra and her partner Gorka Marquez impressed the judges so much with their Salsa to ‘Finally’ by CeCe Peniston that they all got their ’10′ paddles out.

BBC Alexandra and Gorka put on a showstopping performance

Darcey Bussell even remarked: “If you’re not in that final, I’m going to get into [Bruno’s] speedos!” The pair topped the leader board overall, after their Viennese Waltz to ‘Everybody Hurts’ by Tina Arena picked up 39 points, giving them 79 out of a possible 80. It came after a week where Alexandra was hit with numerous negative stories in the press, and she was forced to pen an open letter to The Sun’s showbiz editor to admit what she claimed to be “fake” stories about her were taking their toll on her mental health. Elsewhere on Saturday, Debbie McGee and Joe McFadden tied for second place on the overall leader board, both scoring 70/80 for their two routines.

It is looking likely Mollie King could be in trouble though, having finished bottom of the pile. She and partner AJ Pritchard picked up just 24 points for her Samba to ‘Whenever, Wherever’ by Shakira, before bouncing back slightly to get 32 points for her Waltz to ‘Angel’ by Sarah McLachlan. Find out who will just miss out on a place in next week’s final on Sunday’s results show, airing at 7.20pm on BBC One.