Each of the contestants will be performing two dances on Saturday (9 December) night’s show, in a bid to win a place in the final.

Alexandra Burke will be hoping to bounce back from a tough week of negative headlines when she performs a Salsa and a Viennese Waltz on this weekend’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ semi-final.

And after two consecutive weeks in the dance-off, Alexandra and her partner Gorka Marquez will take to the floor to showcase a Salsa to ‘Finally’ by Cece Peniston and a Viennese Waltz to Tina Arena’s version of R.E.M’s ‘Everybody Hurts’.

Check out the full list of songs and dances the contestants will be performing to below...

Debbie and Giovanni are dancing a Foxtrot to ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder and a Jive to ‘I’m So Excited’ by the Pointer Sisters

Joe and Katya are performing an American Smooth to ‘Have You Met Miss Jones?’ by Robbie Williams and the Argentine Tango to ‘Human’ by Rag n’ Bone Man

Gemma and Aljaž are dancing the Rumba to ‘Beneath Your Beautiful’ by Labrinth featuring Emeli Sandé and a Tango to ‘My Sharona’ by The Knack (Royal Blood cover)

Mollie and AJ are Waltzing to ‘Angel’ by Sarah McLachlan and performing a Samba to ‘Whenever, Wherever’ by Shakira

This week has seen Alexandra forced to speak out about “fake” news stories about her having a “backstage meltdown” during last week’s results show, and rumours of a fall out with Gorka.

She admitted the headlines had been taking their toll on her mentally in an open letter to The Sun’s showbiz editor.

“It hurts so much to read another fake story when all I want to do is enjoy this journey on ‘Strictly’,” she wrote. “Please spread love… life is just too short for all of this.”

Last week saw the former ‘X Factor’ winner manage to keep her place in the competition after landing in the dance-off alongside Davood Ghadami, who was sent home by the judges.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.