‘Strictly Come Dancing’ newcomer Shirley Ballas has opened up about the emotional loss of her brother, who died by suicide 14 years ago.

In Saturday’s (9 September) launch show, Shirley will take her place on the panel for the first time as Head Judge, joining returning stars Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.

Speaking about her late brother in an interview with The Sun, Shirley admitted he’s partly the reason she is now able to do what she loves.

Ahead of her ‘Strictly’ debut, Shirley has vowed that she won’t be going easy on the contestants just because she’s new.

She previously claimed: “I will be quite strict. To really impress me, the celebrity will have to have elements of technique, creativity and also the magic with your partner – chemistry.

“I’m bringing 40 years of dance experience along with all my coaching and judging so you better pull your socks up and be ready.”

Shirley is set to appear in this year’s ‘Strictly’ launch on Saturday night (9 September), at 7pm on BBC One.

