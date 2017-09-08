‘Strictly Come Dancing’ newcomer Shirley Ballas has opened up about the emotional loss of her brother, who died by suicide 14 years ago.
In Saturday’s (9 September) launch show, Shirley will take her place on the panel for the first time as Head Judge, joining returning stars Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.
Speaking about her late brother in an interview with The Sun, Shirley admitted he’s partly the reason she is now able to do what she loves.
She explained: “He was my life and my soul when we lived on the housing estate… I can always remember him saying to me from a very young age, ‘You’re going to be a dancer’.
“He used to tell me, ‘You’re better than this. You’re going to make something of your life’. He encouraged me. He was strict with me and he was firm with me.
“In later years we talked every day at 4pm. He was two years older than I was and an amazing, amazing man.”
Ahead of her ‘Strictly’ debut, Shirley has vowed that she won’t be going easy on the contestants just because she’s new.
She previously claimed: “I will be quite strict. To really impress me, the celebrity will have to have elements of technique, creativity and also the magic with your partner – chemistry.
“I’m bringing 40 years of dance experience along with all my coaching and judging so you better pull your socks up and be ready.”
Shirley is set to appear in this year’s ‘Strictly’ launch on Saturday night (9 September), at 7pm on BBC One.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk