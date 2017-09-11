Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas 'Forgives' Kristina Rihanoff Over Affair With Her Husband

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ newcomer Shirley Ballas has said she has forgiven Kristina Rihanoff for having a five-year affair with her husband in the early 2000s.

In 2003, Shirley split from her husband of 18 years, fellow professional dancer Corky Ballas, when it was revealed that he’d been having an affair with Kristina.

However, the new addition to the ‘Strictly’ judging panel and self-professed “people person” has insisted she holds no hard feelings towards Kristina, despite their history.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Shirley Ballas

Speaking to the Daily Star, Shirley said: “I’ve had lunch with Kristina. I’m a people person. I love people.”

Shirley even went as far as saying she’d be happy to sit on the ‘Strictly’ panel should Kristina - who left the show at the end of 2015 to appear on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and has since given birth to her first child - return to the show in the future.

She added: “It would be absolutely fine. I have no issues with anybody being on the show at all.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Kristina and partner Ben Cohen

Over the weekend, Shirley made her debut as a ‘Strictly’ judge, appearing for the first time alongside returning stars Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Prior to her appearance, she revealed she plans to not pull any punches when it comes to her critiques despite being the newbie, claiming: “I will be quite strict. To really impress me, the celebrity will have to have elements of technique, creativity and also the magic with your partner – chemistry.

“I’m bringing 40 years of dance experience along with all my coaching and judging so you better pull your socks up and be ready.”

Following this year’s launch, the 15 couples will hit the dance floor for the first time on Saturday 23 September on BBC One.

